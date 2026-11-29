STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Lok Sabha Deputy Leader of the Opposition and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of using the proposed delimitation exercise to secure political gains in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

In posts on X, Gogoi said the proposal was not in the interests of South India, the Northeast or eastern India. He urged parties considering the BJP as an ally to take note of its treatment of former partners in Bihar, Maharashtra and Assam.

Highlighting the difference in parliamentary representation between states, Gogoi cited Assam's 14 Lok Sabha seats and Uttar Pradesh's 80. He said a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats would leave the existing gap of 66 seats unchanged, although Assam's representation would rise to 21.

Calling it "Modi-Shah Delimitation 2.0", Gogoi questioned the role of constitutional institutions. He alleged that the Election Commission and other agencies had been used to facilitate political splits, while some parties had faced threats of Enforcement Directorate investigations.

He further alleged that institutions had been compromised and the justice system had remained passive, allowing the situation to develop.

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