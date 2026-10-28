Guwahati: Garchuk-Pamohi Bridge Repairs to Disrupt Traffic for Two Days

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Vehicular movement along the Garchuk-Pamohi stretch will remain suspended for eight hours daily on October 28 and 29 to facilitate reconstruction and repair work on the Garchuk-Pamohi Bridge by the Public Works Department (Roads).

According to a statement, the stretch from Garchuk Chariali, beneath the Garchuk flyover, to Mainakhurung Tiniali will remain closed to all vehicular traffic from 10 am to 6 pm on both days.

Vehicles travelling between Garchuk and Pamohi will be diverted through designated alternative routes to facilitate the repair work. Vehicles travelling from Pamohi towards Garchuk will be diverted at Mainakhurung Tiniali towards Ahomgaon. They will then proceed via DPS Road and the service lane of National Highway 27 to reach their destinations.

Similarly, vehicles travelling from Garchuk towards Pamohi will be diverted at Garchuk Point towards Bhawananda Boro Path via DPS Road.

The temporary traffic restrictions have been imposed to facilitate the reconstruction and repair work on the bridge. Commuters using the stretch have been advised to take note of the diversions and plan their journeys accordingly to avoid inconvenience during the restricted hours.

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