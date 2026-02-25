Celebration of International Cochlear Implant Day 2026 by Pratidhwani Clinic, Guwahati

International Cochlear Implant Day, observed globally on 25 February, commemorates a landmark moment in medical history; the first electrical stimulation of the human cochlea in 1957 by French surgeons Dr André Djourno and Dr Charles Eyriès. This breakthrough paved the way for modern cochlear implants, which have transformed the lives of individuals with severe to profound hearing loss over the last four decades.

As part of this global celebration, Pratidhwani Hearing Hub and Cochlear Implant Clinic, Guwahati organised a single-day event on 22 February 2026 at Shrimanta Shankardev Kalakshetra, bringing together nearly 40 cochlear implant recipients from across Northeast India, along with their families, healthcare professionals, and members of the public.