Celebration of International Cochlear Implant Day 2026 by Pratidhwani Clinic, Guwahati

International Cochlear Implant Day, observed globally on 25 February, commemorates a landmark moment in medical history; the first electrical stimulation of the human cochlea in 1957 by French surgeons Dr André Djourno and Dr Charles Eyriès. This breakthrough paved the way for modern cochlear implants, which have transformed the lives of individuals with severe to profound hearing loss over the last four decades.
As part of this global celebration, Pratidhwani Hearing Hub and Cochlear Implant Clinic, Guwahati organised a single-day event on 22 February 2026 at Shrimanta Shankardev Kalakshetra, bringing together nearly 40 cochlear implant recipients from across Northeast India, along with their families, healthcare professionals, and members of the public.
Dr Gautam Khaund, Founding Director of Pratidhwani Clinic, delivered the welcome address congratulating cochlear implant recipients and families on their remarkable journey. The programme was graced by renowned Assamese musician Abhishruti Bezbaruah as Guest of Honour, who spoke passionately about inclusion and the need for intentional efforts by mainstream society to better accommodate individuals with hearing differences.
Expert sessions in the event included a talk on childhood brain development by Dr Murchana Khaund, Developmental paediatrician from AIIMS, Guwahati. Pratidhwani’s audiology team also conducted an awareness session on cochlear implant care, device maintenance, policies, and government benefits under the Revised PwD Act. Cultural performances by cochlear implant recipients of various age groups formed a key highlight of the programme demonstrating the life-changing impact of early intervention and rehabilitation.
Experts emphasised that while cochlear implants can restore access to sound in individuals with severe to profound hearing loss, successful outcomes depend on early identification, regular audiological follow-ups, long-term rehabilitation, and strong family support.
According to the World Health Organization, only 1 in 20 individuals who could benefit from a cochlear implant currently receive one, with the gap being wider in low- and middle-income regions due to lack of awareness and access to comprehensive post-implant care. In Northeast India, many recipients undergo surgery outside the region but struggle to receive consistent follow-up and rehabilitation.
Addressing this gap, Pratidhwani’s Cochlear Implant Programme, established in 2018, provides end-to-end support through surgical collaborations, empanelment under government and non-government funding schemes, and long-term audiological and rehabilitation services. The centre currently supports over 100 cochlear implant recipients across the Northeast.
Speaking on the occasion, Pragnya Bharadwaj, Cochlear Implant Audiologist and CEO at Pratidhwani, stressed the importance of a multidisciplinary approach involving surgeons, audiologists, rehabilitation professionals, educators, and sustained community awareness. The programme concluded with Dr Biswajit Gogoi, Senior Cochlear Implant Surgeon, thanking all participants and acknowledging the perseverance of families supporting the recipients’ rehabilitation journeys.