Celebration of statehood days strengthens the spirit of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat: Assam Governor

GUWAHATI: Lok Bhavan, Assam, celebrated the foundation day of Uttar Pradesh at a programme held at GMCH Auditorium, Guwahati. The event held in the presence of Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, and the Minister for Jal Shakti and Flood Control, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh, Swatantra Dev Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Acharya extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of Uttar Pradesh Day. He described the day as a historic and sacred moment of collective pride, recalling that 75 years ago, on this very day, the name United Provinces was changed to Uttar Pradesh, marking the beginning of a new chapter in India’s democratic journey.

The Governor highlighted that Uttar Pradesh has consistently remained at the centre of India’s democratic consciousness, political thought, social reform, and cultural awakening. He also said that the state has qualities which very well reflect the soul of India.

The Governor further stated that for the past three years, Lok Bhavan has been celebrating the foundation days of various states under the inspirational guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as part of the vision of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat. Such initiatives, he said, strengthen emotional unity, cultural harmony, and national integration.

Drawing cultural parallels between Assam and Uttar Pradesh, the Governor remarked that while the Ganga nurtures Uttar Pradesh, the Brahmaputra holds the spirit of Assam; and just as Kashi is a centre of knowledge, Kamakhya is a seat of divine power; underscoring India’s unity in diversity.

The Governor observed that Uttar Pradesh today is not only a repository of heritage but also a hub of growth and opportunity. He noted that the state has emerged as India’s largest tourism destination, with heritage-driven development revitalizing local arts, crafts, and livelihoods.

He also spoke about the Prime Minister’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Development with Heritage, stating that both Assam and Uttar Pradesh are making remarkable progress across sectors such as education, health, infrastructure, industry, digital connectivity, startups, and cultural preservation.

Emphasizing the national goal of becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047, the Governor said that the progress of India depends on the balanced and inclusive development of all its states and Union Territories. When states develop, the nation develops, he remarked. Acharya also reiterated that under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, initiatives such as Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Viksit Bharat have become people’s movements.

The Governor on the occasion wished Uttar Pradesh a future marked by continuous progress, social harmony, and greater global stature, and extended his warm greetings to its people on Uttar Pradesh Day.

Jal Shakti and Flood Control Minister, Uttar Pradesh, Swatantra Dev Singh, also spoke on the occasion. Extending his warm greetings he said that under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi Uttar Pradesh is witnessing rapid and all-round development across every sector. He remarked that the state, which was once known primarily for its challenges, has today emerged as a symbol of good governance, robust infrastructure growth, improved law and order, enhanced irrigation and water management systems, and expanding opportunities in industry, investment, and employment. He also thanked Lok Bhavan, Assam for celebrating the UP Statehood day thereby giving an opportunity to the people of UP living in Assam to rejoice the occasion, stated a press release.

