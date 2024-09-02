Cement Bags Clog Rukminigaon Drains in Guwahati City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a shocking revelation, residents of Rukminigaon have uncovered a staggering number of bags of construction materials lodged in the area's drainage system, sparking concerns about the true causes of the region's perennial flooding woes. The discovery has raised questions about the accountability of contractors and officials, who seem to have turned a blind eye to the blatant neglect.

Eyewitnesses describe the scene as "alarming," with cement bags and other construction debris piled high inside the newly constructed drainage system. "We were astonished to find such a large quantity of construction materials clogging our drains," said a resident, who wished to remain anonymous. "It's clear that the recent artificial flooding was not just a result of resident's negligence, but also the irresponsible actions of contractors and officials."

The situation has left residents frustrated and seeking answers. A local resident recounted an incident where engineers inspecting the drainage issue hastily departed when questioned about their work. "It was as if they were trying to avoid taking responsibility for the mess," resident said.

However, an official from the Public Works Department (PWD) attributed the situation to the ongoing drain construction, stating that "some materials ended up in the drains and that they are in the process of removing them."

The residents of Rukminigaon remain vigilant, seeking justice and a permanent solution to their flooding woes.

