Kamrup Launches District-Wide Training for Census 2027 Enumerators, Supervisors

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Training programmes for enumerators and supervisors for the House Listing Operation (HLO) and Housing Census under Census 2027 began on Monday in Kamrup district and will continue until August 8.

The district administration launched the training in phases across its 11 revenue circles to equip enumerators and supervisors with the skills required for the accurate and efficient conduct of the House Listing Operation.

Addressing a training session at Dakshin Kamrup College, Mirza, under the Palashbari Revenue Circle, Kamrup District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra stressed the importance of accuracy, dedication and strict adherence to Census guidelines. He said reliable data was essential for effective planning and policy formulation.

The district-wide training programme aims to ensure that all enumerators and supervisors are fully prepared to conduct the House Listing Operation and Housing Census in a systematic and efficient manner.

Also Read: Man Held for Creating Fake Email IDs to Issue Bogus PWD Appointments