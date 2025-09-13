Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) Guwahati marks Bhupen Hazarika’s 100th birth anniversary

Guwahati: The Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) Guwahati on Friday concluded its series of commemorative programmes to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. These programmes were held at various locations in Assam to honour his unparalleled contribution to music, literature, culture and social thought.

CBC Guwahati concluded its weeklong observance of the Bharat Ratna’s centenary celebrations with a cultural programme organized at Dispur Supermarket area in Guwahati.

As part of the celebrations, a cultural programme was organized at Guwahati’s Dighalipukhuri Park, where departmental Artistes of the Song & Drama division performed popular songs sung and composed by the Bharat Ratna. The performance not only captured the essence of Dr. Hazarika’s musical vision but also resonated with the young audience. Attendees joined in to honour the message of Dr. Hazarika when Artistes presented the popular song Manuhe Manuhor Babe.

In addition to cultural tributes, awareness programmes were also conducted to engage communities on key themes in Morigaon on September 10 and September 11. At Jaluguti Higher Secondary School in Morigaon district, a programme was held highlighting Swachhata Hi Seva, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, and Nasha Mukt Abhiyan, along with the ongoing birth centenary of the legendary Singer Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. (PIB)

