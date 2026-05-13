Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launches ‘ABHAY’ chatbot to verify fake notices

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Central Bureau of Investigation has launched “ABHAY,” a chatbot designed to help citizens verify whether notices issued in the name of the CBI are genuine or fake. CBI described the process of using the chatbot as “simple and citizen-friendly”. Citizens must visit the CBI website and click on the ABHAY logo on the homepage, complete OTP verification using their mobile number, upload a scanned copy of the notice received and ABHAY will inform whether the notice is genuine or fraudulent. The initiative aims to protect people from rising cyber fraud and “digital arrest” scams, where fraudsters impersonate law enforcement agencies using fake official notices.

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