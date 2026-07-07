Chain Snatcher Pledges Stolen Gold for Rs 85,000 Loan, Arrested in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A chain-snatching case in Guwahati has taken an unusual turn after the accused allegedly pledged the stolen gold chain at a bank and obtained a gold loan against it.

The incident took place on Saturday beneath the Dinesh Goswami Flyover in the Bharalumukh area, where a motorcycle-borne snatcher allegedly pulled a gold chain from a woman’s neck. In his haste to flee, the accused reportedly abandoned his scooter at the spot.

The entire incident was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. Acting on the footage and subsequent investigation, Bharalumukh Police arrested the accused, identified as Hiren Barua.

During interrogation, police learnt that immediately after allegedly snatching the chain, Barua went to the Kumarpara branch of the Central Bank of India. Using his personal bank account, he allegedly pledged the 14-gram gold chain and secured a gold loan of Rs 85,000.

Police have since recovered the gold chain from the bank branch. The accused remains in police custody, and further investigation is underway.

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