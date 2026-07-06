Tingkhong Police Arrest Man Over Alleged ULFA Links and Extortion Activities

Guwahati: The Tingkhong Police in Assam's Dibrugarh district have arrested a man on charges of alleged links with the banned militant outfit ULFA and involvement in extortion activities.

The accused has been identified as Mondeep Changmai, a resident of Changmai Gaon in Lengeri. As per police, he is suspected of acting as a linkman for the proscribed outfit and was allegedly involved in extortion by demanding money from individuals.

Based on these allegations, Tingkhong Police had earlier registered a case against him. After the investigation, Changmai was taken into custody.

Police said he has been booked in connection with Tingkhong Police Station Case No. 48/2026 under Section 308 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 10 and 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

After his arrest, the accused was interrogated by the police before being produced before the court. He has since been remanded to judicial custody as further investigation into the case continues.