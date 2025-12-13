Charge sheet in Zubeen Garg case shows accountability: State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stated that the filing of a charge sheet in the Zubeen Garg case reflected the state government's commitment to ensuring justice for the singer. The party issued the statement following the submission of a 12,000-page charge sheet in CID Case No. 18/2025 within 90 days of the singer's death on September 19.

According to State BJP spokesperson Jayanta Kumar Goswami, the Home Department, under the direction of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, set up a Special Investigation Team to carry out a detailed probe. Necessary permission was obtained from the Central Government under Section 208 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to investigate the incident in Singapore. The investigation team travelled there, worked with local police, and collected evidence before submitting the chargesheet in 83 days. Goswami said this immediate action prevented the accused from easily securing bail and enabled quicker court proceedings.

He added that the case was initially registered under Sections 61, 105 and 106 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), but the court later added the murder charge under Section 103 following a petition by the investigating officer. The completed chargesheet included the murder charge and other relevant sections, creating a situation where the accused, if convicted, may face life imprisonment or the death penalty.

