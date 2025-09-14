Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma reviews preparations for week-long ‘Sewa Saptah’

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday chaired a video conference from Lok Sewa Bhawan with Ministers, MLAs and District Commissioners to review preparations for the week-long observance of ‘Sewa Saptah’, scheduled to be held across Assam from September 17 to September 23. The initiative, aimed at promoting community service and people-centric governance, will include a series of impactful programmes.

The week will begin on September 17 with a Mega Blood Donation Drive, ‘Sewa-hi-Samarpan’, under which 75 blood donation camps will be organized across the state. From September 18, Mega Health Camps focusing on children and adolescents will be rolled out in 11 constituencies, eventually covering all Assembly segments by October 31.

A state-wide tree plantation drive will be conducted on September 19, with over 15 lakh saplings to be planted in schools through 248 distribution centres. On September 21, 1,000 young writers will be felicitated, followed by the distribution of nutritious food baskets to tuberculosis patients by 7,500 Nikshay Mitras on September 22. On September 23, the Revenue Department will distribute land allotment certificates and pattas to 24,688 institutions, including educational, religious, and socio-cultural bodies.

The Chief Minister also reviewed preparations for the launch of Orunodoi 3.0 on September 25, under which sanction letters will be distributed to nearly 38 lakh women beneficiaries. The central event will be held at Khanapara, with live broadcasts across 25,000 locations. Beneficiaries will also be able to submit forms for LPG subsidies during the event.

Dr. Sarma directed all departments and District Commissioners to ensure smooth and timely execution of the programmes and urged public representatives to actively participate to make the initiative a success.

