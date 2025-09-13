Congress hits out at Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma over Elizabeth row

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Congress on Friday hit out at Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for leading Assam to a ‘state of disarray’ where the citizens were facing an uncertain future and lack of security.

Talking to reporters at RN Basumatary Bhavan in Kokrajhar on Friday, former Congress MP and Senior Spokesperson of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Abdul Khalid said that CM Sarma had set a September 10-deadline for furnishing details of connection between Gaurav Gogoi’s wife Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi and ISI but failed to give any evidence. Khalid said that Elizabeth lived in England with citizenship of that country and that a Chief Minister of a state could not demand a SIT probe against a foreign national.

The Congress Spokesperson while taking a dig at the UPPL said that the Pramod Boro-led UPPL was running BTR with BJP’s oxygen and could not go alone. He called upon the people to kick BJP out of power as the party had put the state in chaos. He also said that BJP from time to time threatened to arrest BPF’s Hagrama Mohilary for his alleged involvement in corruption but did nothing.

