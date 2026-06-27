Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attends foundation day of Marwari Databya Aushadhalaya

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the 110th foundation day celebrations of Shree Marwari Databya Aushadhalaya in Guwahati on Friday. He conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award on Dr. Nomal Chandra Borah, unveiled a commemorative souvenir, and felicitated doctors and healthcare professionals for their longstanding service at Marwari Hospitals.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Sarma described Shree Marwari Databya Aushadhalaya and Marwari Hospitals as exemplary institutions dedicated to healthcare and social service, noting their significant contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chief Minister highlighted the Marwari community’s longstanding association with Assam and its contributions to the state’s socio-economic development, healthcare, industry, and Assamese language and literature. He urged the community to continue playing an active role in Assam’s development. This information was stated in a press release.

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