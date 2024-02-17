Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chairs meet on land patta distribution under Mission Basundhara 2.0 and Vikas Yatra

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a meeting at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Dispur on Friday on preparations for the upcoming ceremonial distribution of patta certificates to eligible beneficiaries of Mission Basundhara 2.0 and the launch of the Vikas Yatra across the state.

The meeting was attended by several state cabinet ministers, senior-most officials of various departments, as well as the District Commissioners (DCs) of all the districts, including those in the sixth schedule area, who joined through videoconferencing mode.

The two main agendas of the meeting were the preparations for the upcoming ceremonial distribution of patta certificates between February 23 and 29, 2024, to eligible beneficiaries of Mission Basundhara 2.0 and the launch of the Vikas Yatra across the state between March 1 and 10, 2024. Apart from these, there were also discussions on the updates regarding the implementation of the Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyaan and Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan. The Chief Minister is scheduled to visit several districts across the state for the two programmes. For the Vikas Yatra, the government has lined up projects worth a total of Rs. 25,311 crores that would either be inaugurated or their foundation stone laid.

The Chief Minister was confident that the two scheduled programmes would provide an opportunity to engage members of the general public in the development process of the ate. He stressed the need to see that members of the general public are made to feel like they are part of the growth story of the state.

The CM instructed the concerned officials to ensure that the beneficiaries of Mission Basundhara 2.0 are able to receive their respective patta certificates on the very day of ceremonial patta distribution in their respective legislative assembly constituencies. The projects lined up for Vikas Yatra had the potential to radically transform the state's public infrastructure landscape, he said. He added that the district commissioners should make sure the Vikas Yatras in their respective districts are observed according to the guidelines that have been issued by the government. He assured the District Commissioners of financial help from the state government in order to meet the expenses for the Vikas Yatras.

The Chief Minister also took stock of the Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyaan and Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyaan and inquired about steps for their implementation at the ground level.

Ministers of the Assam Cabinet, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Chandramohan Patowary, Ajanta Neog, Jayanta Mallabaruah, Keshab Mahanta, Jogen Mohan, UG Brahma, Sanjoy Kishan, and Nandita Gorlosa, along with Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur, were also present.

