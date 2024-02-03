Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma interacts with Republic Day parade National Cadet Corps contingent

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the National Cadet Corps (NCC) is a great platform that rebuilds the character of the youth.

Interacting with the 171 NCC cadets from Assam who participated in the Republic Day Parade on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day of the nation in Lok Sewa Bhawan here today, the Chief Minister said that the NCC is a great force that is helpful in creating a human resource of organised, trained, and motivated youth. NCC also helps in rebuilding the character of the youth, who always possess great assets for the growth of the nation.

Congratulating the contingent, the Chief Minister said, "Representing the state in the Republic Day Parade itself is a great honour. The cadets should carry forward the lesson they learned during their exposure to the Republic Day Parade to motivate and inspire their compatriots." The Chief Minister also said that the 171 NCC cadets are an asset to society, and they should display the spirit of Rashtra Dharma and Rashtra Bhakti during their journey through life. The Chief Minister also called upon the NCC cadets to accompany a noble objective during the course of their life journey to bring about positive changes in society.

Sarma said that NCC is a great platform that helps in building leadership in different aspects of the lives of youth. He also asked the NCC cadets to take up environmentally friendly tasks like planting saplings, which, according to him, will help them become socially and environmentally responsible. The Chief Minister also said that the state government will work for a better ecosystem for the better promotion of the NCC. On this occasion, he presented tracksuits to the contingent members.

Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Nandita Gorlosa, Major General Gagandeep Singh, and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion, a press release said.

