Nagaon ADC Lakhyajyoti Das arrested for ‘land record forgery’

Guwahati: In connection with Dispur PS case no. 42/2024 U/s- 120(B)/420/468/471/409 IPC, ADC Nagaon Lakhyajyoti Das was arrested for misuse of his official power and using fraudulent means for land mutation when he was posted as the Revenue Circle Officer of Dispur Revenue Circle. The case was filed after one Sabir Shah of Golaghat found his plot in Six Mile, which he had purchased on 21/06/2000, under the occupation of unknown persons in 2021. On contacting the Revenue Circle Office, Dispur, and the office of the Sub-Registrar, Kamrup (Metro), it came to light that the same plot was mutated under the name of one Purnima Bongjang by the then Revenue Circle Officer, Dispur Lakhyajyoti Das. However, upon verification from the office of the sub-registrar, it was found that the concerned pages in the volume Book supposed to contain a copy of the sale deed are missing from the Volume Book as those pages were torn off.

