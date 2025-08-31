Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell raids Drug Inspector’s residence in Rukminigaon

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (CM's SVC) on Saturday raided the residence of Drug Inspector Pankaj Kakati at Sananda Enclave in Rukminigaon in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case. According to sources, Kakati is reported to own properties in four different locations across Guwahati. A case (No. 22/2025) has been registered against him under allegations of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Officials said that the raid was part of ongoing investigations, and further probe is underway.

