Guwahati: Annual community fishing festival at Deepor Beel on January 4

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: Preparations are in full swing for the annual community fishing festival at Deepor Beel, one of the most significant wetlands on the western fringe of Guwahati. As in previous years, local fishing communities from nearby villages are preparing for the traditional mass fishing event, scheduled to be held on the first Sunday of the New Year, January 4.

Fisherfolk have begun repairing and readying their boats for use in the wetland. Fishing gear such as nets, traps and other essential equipment is also being prepared. The event is being organized in a systematic and disciplined manner under the leadership of the Deepor Beel Paspara Cooperative Society, the only registered organization working for the welfare and development of local fisherfolk.

According to sources, the community fishing festival will be officially inaugurated early Sunday morning through traditional rituals and prayers in a public and organized manner. Since its inception, the cooperative society has been working to protect the wetland while promoting the socio-economic development of fisherfolk in the greater Azara region. Its primary objective is to keep Deepor Beel pollution-free while preserving traditional fishing rights that have existed for generations.

Nearly 800 Scheduled Caste fishing families from villages such as Keotpara, Medhipara, Hirapara, Hatuwapara, Noapara, Matiya, Natunbasti and Barbori have depended on Deepor Beel for their livelihood for generations. For their welfare and sustainability of fish resources, the cooperative society releases fish fingerlings of various species into the beel every year during the monsoon season, particularly in the month of Shravan. Fishing is permitted only after a six-month gap, beginning with the New Year community fishing event.

To support conservation and development activities, the society collects an annual contribution of Rs 500 per member through official receipts. On the occasion of the fishing festival, a festive atmosphere is expected to prevail along the Azara side of Deepor Beel from the early hours of Sunday, continuing through the Uruka celebrations of Magh Bihu.

Known for its flavourful fish, Deepor Beel attracts hundreds of buyers from different parts of the region during the fishing season, and a similar turnout is expected this year. Notably, following age-old tradition, fish are not sold by weight; instead, they are sold using traditional local measures, popularly known as “Aasoka Bhaav.”

