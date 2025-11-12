CM Sarma Inaugurates New Sonowal Bhawan at Sonapur

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, November 12, inaugurated the newly built Sonowal Bhawan at Patarkuchi in Sonapur. The event was part of the Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh Pakhwada being celebrated across the country.

The new building has been constructed by the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council (SKAC) for the benefit of the Sonowal Kachari community. It will be used for social, cultural, and educational purposes and will also help students by providing them with a common space for learning and community activities.

Speaking at the programme, the Chief Minister said that the government is working to support the growth and welfare of all indigenous communities in Assam. He appreciated the efforts of the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council for building the Bhawan and said that it will bring people together and help preserve their rich culture.

CM Sarma also spoke on the importance of celebrating Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh Pakhwada, which honours the role of tribal leaders and communities in India’s history.

Many locals, community leaders, and students attended the event and thanked the government for supporting the development of the Sonowal Kachari community.