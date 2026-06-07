Woman murdered in Dimoria; boyfriend arrested within 12 hours in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A young woman was murdered allegedly by her boyfriend in the Dimoria area of Guwahati, police said.

The victim, identified as Susmita Mandal, was found dead after reportedly being attacked with a sharp weapon. Preliminary reports suggest she was stabbed multiple times, with investigators stating that the assault was carried out with extreme brutality.

The accused, Bipul Mallik, fled the scene following the incident. However, Khetri Police launched a swift operation and arrested him within 12 hours while he was allegedly hiding within the city limits.

During initial interrogation, police said the accused confessed to the crime and admitted to using a dagger in the attack. Officials further stated that he did not display remorse during questioning.

Family members of the deceased alleged that the accused had lured the victim before carrying out the attack and claimed that there was a prior association between them.

Police have taken the accused into custody and initiated a detailed investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident.

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