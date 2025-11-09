Anjan Dutta Foundation brings ‘Roi Roi Binale’ to Sivasagar’s elderly viewers

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: In a touching gesture blending art, memory and emotion, The Anjan Dutta Foundation recently arranged a special screening of 'Roi Roi Binale', the last cinematic work of the beloved Assamese cultural icon and singer Zubeen Garg, for the elderly citizens of Sivasagar. The screening took place at the Bhaskarjyoti Cinema Hall in Bhatiapar, Sivasagar, where senior citizens from the Gram Vikash Parishad’s Boyojyeshtha Ashram were invited to enjoy the film. The initiative was organized under the guidance and effort of the Chairperson of The Anjan Dutta Foundation, Dr Ankita Dutta. Dr Dutta herself joined the elderly viewers to watch the emotionally charged film. Speaking to the media after the show, she said, “It was a deeply moving experience to watch the final film of our dearest artist Zubeen Garg alongside these senior citizens. In his lifetime, he brought smiles to millions of faces, and today, even in his absence, his art continues to touch our hearts. May his soul rest in eternal peace.” The atmosphere in the hall was filled with emotion as many elderly viewers expressed their affection and grief. One woman, aged over eighty, said tearfully, “Zubeen Garg was a radiant star who united everyone through his music and art. It’s heartbreaking that he could not see his own final film. We came here with walking sticks just to watch it, had he been among us today, it would have been a moment of joy.” Another elderly viewer added, "I couldn’t hold back my tears. The film reminded us how deeply we loved and still miss him.”

Also Read: Director Rajesh Bhuyan slams piracy of Roi Roi Binale, calls it betrayal of Zubeen’s dream