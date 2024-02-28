Circle quick response team to be set up in Chandrapur Revenue Circle

GUWAHATI: Announcing that the Chandrapur Revenue Circle has been selected for the setting up of a circle quick response team, the authorities have invited applications from interested parties to join the same.

The following are the key requirements for being part of the team: The applicant must be a permanent resident of the region under the Chandrapur Revenue Circle of the Kamrup Metropolitan District, and the age must be between 18 and 55 years. The applicant must have a minimum education of the 4th Standard and be able-bodied. Applicants with sport, NCC, or NSS certificates will be given preference during selection. Applicants must be experts in swimming; applications from those without knowledge of swimming will be cancelled.

Interested applicants must have a keen desire to help people and be willing to help in times of natural disasters. The membership of the team will be temporary, and no one will be able to force them to work permanently. Interested people can apply using the format mentioned, and the decision of the circle officer will be final and cannot be questioned. The last day for submitting the applications is February 27, 2024. Remunerations will be paid as per the government rules, depending on the work done.

The following are the duties of the team: They will assist in rescue operations and carry out surveys in risky areas. In case of any natural disaster, the members will act immediately on the order of the circle officer. They will also follow the directions issued by the circle officer from time to time. At other times, CQRT members will attempt to spread awareness regarding disaster preparedness through events like village committee meetings, panchayat meetings, etc. They will also train the schoolchildren about steps to take in case of any natural disaster.

