Illegal smuggling of cattle to Meghalaya continues

Guwahati: Although a number of steps have been taken to prevent illegal cattle smuggling from the state by Assam Police after strict instructions were issued by the CM, miscreants continue to illegally move cattle to neighbouring Meghayala. The Assam-Meghalaya bordering area of West Guwahati under the Palashbari Police Station has become the new route for such illegal activities. Locations like Mataikhar, Rangsai, Bangalapara, Patgaon, Jimirgaon, Umchur, etc. are being used to illegally move cattle using commercial carrier vehicles like Tata DI or Mahendra Bolero Pickup. Some local organisations have been allegedly helping these cattle smugglers in exchange for money. According to sources, cattle are being moved regularly through the Patharkhamar locality in the Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya.

It was also mentioned that because of the development of the roads and bridges in these localities, these new routes are now being exploited by the miscreants to smuggle cattle with the support of some corrupt police officials from Ri Bhoi. They use the Ranigudam-Mairang Road to Sarupaham, Jirang, and Patharkahama to move the cattle to different places.

The cattle mafia brings in these cattle from Goroimari, Suntoli, Nagarbera, and Kalatoli in South Kamrup and Bahri in Barpeta and uses the NH 17 to come to Bijoynagar and then through Muslim Sarpara, Rangamati, Bakarapara, Parakuchi, Barbakara, and Lahotighat to Garileak. From there, the cattle are loaded into commercial carriers and moved through Mataikhar, Patgaon, Rangsai, Bakhalapara, Jimirgaon, and Umchur to move through different routes and reach Pathakarkhama, where they drop the animals at specific points before returning. After a day or two, separate vehicles take the animals to their final destinations.

