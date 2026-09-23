Citizens’ Convention in Guwahati Demands NRC Completion, Opposes SIR

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI, Sept 22: A citizens' convention in Guwahati demanded the immediate completion of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) updating process and opposed the proposed Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Assam.

The convention, organised at Lakshmiram Barooah Sadan on the initiative of the Forum for Social Harmony, brought together senior journalists, writers, poets, social workers, farmer and trade union leaders and representatives of social organisations from different parts of Assam.

Educationist Dr Ghanashyam Nath, senior journalist Munin Bayan, Professor Taiz Uddin Ahmed and peasant leader Jayanta Gogoi presided over the convention. Harakumar Goswami, Debojit Chowdhury and Arup Baishya guided the proceedings through the editorial board, while Goswami delivered the welcome address.

The gathering also paid tribute to late Zubeen Garg and Dr Bhupen Hazarika. Retired Gauhati University professor Abdul Mannan lit the memorial lamp before their portraits, followed by a minute's silence. The convention demanded that September 19 be declared "Zubeen Day" every year. Artiste SankuNiranjan Nath recited the "Zubeen Sankalpa".

Several speakers raised concerns over floods in Upper Assam, the environment of Kaziranga, corporate activities, land rights, evictions, citizenship and workers' welfare. Speakers from the region also criticised the government over the rehabilitation of flood-affected people and alleged that large businesses were gaining control over local markets.

On the NRC and SIR, speakers expressed concern over the pending NRC process and opposed the proposed SIR. Human rights activist and poet Parijat Nanda Ghosh called for the 19 lakh people left out of the NRC to be issued rejection slips without delay and for the tribunal process to be completed within a specified timeframe.

Speakers also discussed the relationship between citizenship and labour, highlighting the concerns of tea-garden workers, construction workers and gig workers. They called for greater unity among white-collar and blue-collar workers to protect citizens' and workers' rights and democracy. The convention unanimously resolved to hold similar meetings across Assam before the end of November to form mandal, district and regional committees. Representatives from different areas and organisations were included as convener members of the proposed state-level committee, "Forum for Social Harmony - Citizens' Initiative".

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