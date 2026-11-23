STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Citizens questioned the timing of a recent crackdown on tempo travellers in Guwahati, asking why strict enforcement had not been initiated earlier despite years of complaints about alleged commuter harassment and unsafe practices.

On Saturday, nearly 30 tempo travellers seized during an enforcement drive were lined up outside the District Transport Office (DTO) in Kamrup (Metro) for alleged violations of transport regulations.

Commuters said authorities had acted only after an incident brought the issue into focus. Raktim Baruah, a regular public transport user, said enforcement should have started much earlier. "These checks should have happened earlier. People have been facing harassment while using public transport for a long time, but nobody seemed to care. It is only after an incident that everyone wakes up and the authorities start taking action," he said. Nikita Gogoi also questioned the delayed response, stressing that passenger safety and regulatory compliance required regular monitoring and preventive action rather than attention only after an unfortunate incident.

An official said the drive detected two major violations among the seized vehicles: outdated documents and malfunctioning or missing speed-limiting devices (SLDs).

"In some vehicles, the SLDs have been disconnected, while others have not installed them at all. A functional SLD is mandatory for commercial vehicles, and there can be no compromise on this," the official said. Tempo travellers used for journeys of less than 200 km must have speed-limiting devices that restrict their maximum speed to 80 kmph.

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