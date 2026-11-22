STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup Metropolitan district administration on Saturday launched an eviction drive at Adingiri Hill in Maligaon to reclaim nearly 14 bighas of allegedly encroached land and remove unauthorised structures reportedly built there.

The operation aims to clear the hill land of alleged encroachments by a group accused of occupying the area illegally and carrying out construction without the necessary authorisation.

According to allegations, large portions of the hill had been occupied, with several structures erected on the encroached plots. There were also allegations that parts of the hill had been excavated after officials of the Forest Department were allegedly bribed, raising questions about possible lapses in monitoring and protecting the hill.

A Circle Officer, accompanied by other district administration officials, reached the site to supervise the operation.

The eviction drive comes amid growing concerns over alleged encroachment of hills and government land in and around Guwahati, where unregulated construction and hill cutting pose challenges to environmental protection.

Details regarding the number of structures demolished and the extent of land recovered were not immediately available.

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