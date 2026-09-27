Citizens Urge Green Redesign of Guwahati Drain Covers With Plantation Spaces

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: With Guwahati struggling to balance rapid urbanisation with the need for greener and more sustainable public infrastructure, concerned citizens have urged the Assam government to explore an innovative redesign of drain covers by incorporating dedicated spaces for small plantations and greenery.

In an appeal submitted to the government, the citizens proposed converting portions of otherwise unused concrete drain-cover spaces into small green pockets, arguing that such a redesign could improve the streetscape while integrating environmental considerations into essential civic infrastructure. The proposal seeks to introduce specially designed plantation sections into drain covers, allowing suitable plants to grow without compromising the structural and functional requirements of the drainage system.

“For Guwahati, where heavy seasonal rainfall and urban runoff are major challenges, transforming concrete slabs into functional green zones could offer both environmental and visual benefits,” the appeal stated. The citizens said the proposal should not be viewed merely as a redesign of drain covers but as an opportunity to integrate urban infrastructure with nature-based solutions.

They suggested that the design should incorporate proper engineering standards, maintenance access, pedestrian safety measures and suitable plant sections to ensure that the greenery did not obstruct drainage operations or create hazards.

The proposed plantation sections, they said, could function as small “green cells” across the city, potentially transforming thousands of otherwise unused spaces into pockets of greenery.

The citizens also highlighted the potential benefits of such an approach in improving the visual environment and contributing towards a cleaner, greener and more aesthetically pleasing Guwahati.

They urged the government to examine the feasibility of the concept as part of sustainable urban infrastructure planning and explore its implementation in suitable locations. The appeal came amid growing concerns over Guwahati’s urban infrastructure, particularly drainage and waterlogging during the monsoon. The citizens maintained that civic infrastructure and environmental improvement need not remain separate priorities and could instead be planned together.

The proposed redesign, they said, could offer a model where essential civic facilities were combined with small-scale nature-based interventions, creating a greener urban environment without requiring additional public land.

The citizens sought an acknowledgement from the government and urged the authorities to examine the proposal from engineering, environmental and pedestrian-safety perspectives before considering its feasibility.

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