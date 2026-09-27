Pragjyoti International Dance Festival concludes in Guwahati

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GUWAHATI: The Guwahati edition of the 13th Pragjyoti International Dance Festival, organised by Kalpa - A Society for Promotion of Literature, Arts, Culture and Social Harmony, concluded on Saturday after two days of performances and academic sessions.

The festival, held on September 25 and 26, celebrated India’s classical dance heritage through performances, lecture-demonstrations and discussions. It was supported by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra Society, with Gauhati University, Goalpara College and the Luit Konwar Rudra Barua State College of Dance and Music as academic partners.

The Guwahati edition began with an academic conference at the Centre for Performing Arts and Culture, Gauhati University, featuring lectures, dance-film screenings and lecture-demonstrations by Odissi dancer Rohini Banerjee and Kathak dancer Sangeeta Bikram Dastidar. Students also presented Bhortal dance and a short dance film.

On September 26, the festival held a lecture-demonstration and expert session at the Luit Konwar Rudra Barua State College of Dance and Music, followed by an evening dance programme at the Sri Sri Madhabdev International Auditorium at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, featuring prominent artists and Kalpavriksha dancers. The festival was curated and led by Sattriya dancer Dr Anwesa Mahanta, recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi’s Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar. The Goalpara edition will be held on September 27 and 28 with the support of the Goalpara district administration. It will include a heritage walk at Surya Pahar, an academic session, lecture-demonstrations and dance recitals at Natasurya Phani Sarma Bhawan.

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