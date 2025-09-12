Violent Clash Over Ragging at Guwahati Institution, One Student Critical; Five Arrested

Guwahati: A violent clash broke out between two student groups at the Nerim educational institution in Jayanagar, Guwahati, on September 11, allegedly over a ragging-related dispute, leaving one student critically injured.

The injured student, Joseph Sarko, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Acting swiftly, Basistha Police arrested five students later that night. The accused have been identified as Tafique Ali (Hatigaon), Zahed Ahmed (Sribhumi), Priyamjyoti Kashyap (Nagaon), Riyam Deka (Hatigaon), and Chanakya Mohan Das.

“A violent fight broke out between two student groups of Nerim, centred around ragging issues. During the clash, a Manipuri student group was severely attacked by some students,” said DCP (East) Mrinal Deka.

The incident prompted Nerim authorities to file an official complaint, which led to the arrests. Police have confirmed that further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, a video of the altercation has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread concern over campus safety and the menace of ragging in educational institutions.

