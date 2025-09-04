Guwahati: City police arrested thieves, legal action initiated

Staff reporter

Guwahati: In a series of swift and coordinated operations, city police have cracked multiple theft and burglary cases, leading to several arrests and significant recoveries.

A major breakthrough came when a team from Sonapur Police Station cracked a theft case within 48 hours. Miscreants had broken into the Flipkart office at College Gate, Milanpur, Sonapur, and decamped with cash and valuables. Acting on leads, police apprehended the key accused, Sanatan Kathar (22), from Nazirakhat, which subsequently led to the arrest of five more accused, Hemanta Bordoloi (21), Bishwajit Bora (33), Jodumoni Tanti (24), Bishnu Boro (23), and Biku Chetry (20).

Recovered items include Rs 2,62,950 in cash, two scooties (AS01GH1404 & AS01GH6263), six mobile handsets, along with shoes, a jacket, and track pants used during the crime. Legal action has been initiated.

In another operation, a team from Basistha Police Station apprehended Sevensong Sangma (24), a veteran bike lifter, and recovered a stolen Yamaha R-15 (AS01DY4337). On his lead, another stolen Yamaha FZ (AS01DU3683), reported stolen from Jalukbari, was recovered from Damas, Meghalaya. Legal action has been initiated.

Also Read: Guwahati Police Arrest Thieves, Recover Stolen LPG Cylinder & Others.