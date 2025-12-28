City Police recover stolen property in separate operations, detain two

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police made progress in two theft-related incidents in the city with arrests and recovery of stolen property following separate operations. A team from Dispur Police Station arrested two individuals in connection with a theft case after recovering stolen items during the investigation. The accused were identified as Akhtar Ali, 26, of Kismat Hajdaha in Dhubri district, and Rahul Das, 35, a resident of Rangia Sesa in Kamrup. In another case, personnel from Noonmati Police Station recovered a white Honda Grazia scooter without a registration number from the Dakshin Shanti Nagar area. Subsequent verification revealed that the vehicle had been reported stolen from the Bamunimaidan Railway Colony on September 20, 2025.

