Class IX Student Goes Missing in Brahmaputra During Outing at Chandrapur

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A Class IX student went missing in the Brahmaputra River at Chandrapur on Sunday after reportedly slipping into the water while taking photographs with friends. The missing boy was identified as Sumit Shah, a resident of Vishnu Rabha Path near the Bharat Petroleum area in Noonmati, Guwahati. He was a student of Janata Hindi Vidyalaya. According to reports, Sumit had travelled to Chandrapur with three friends for an outing. The incident took place at Hajongbari when the group went near the riverbank. While taking photographs, the student reportedly lost his footing and fell into the river before being swept away by the strong current. A woman who witnessed the incident attempted to rescue the boy but was unable to bring him to safety. Following the incident, personnel from Pragjyotishpur Police Station reached the spot and initiated necessary procedures. Search operations were launched to trace the missing student.

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