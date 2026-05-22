Severe Brahmaputra erosion at Hatimura Dyke triggers emergency response in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Erosion by the Brahmaputra river has suddenly intensified at Hatimura under Kaliabor revenue circle in Nagaon district as heavy rains raised the water levels.

District Commissioner Devasish Sharma carried out an on-site inspection on Thursday to assess the emergency situation. Responding to the crisis, the DC issued immediate directives to departmental officials to undertake anti-erosion work on a war footing and ensure public safety.

Following his orders, the Water Resources Department began temporary protection measures and other urgent works at a rapid pace to check the erosion.

Meanwhile, on the DC's instructions, a team led by DDMA CEO Dipankar Barman inspected flood-prevention measures in Raha Revenue Circle on Wednesday, and reviewed vulnerable areas and ongoing preparedness.

The team examined SDRF schemes at Bhatigaon village and assessed pre-monsoon preparations in previously flood-affected areas. A key meeting was also held with the village heads of flood-prone areas. Discussions focused on the timely dissemination of early warnings, setting up of relief camps with proper management, systematic distribution of relief materials, and accurate data entry of camp inmates on the DREAMS portal.

The team further inspected sites damaged in the 2022 floods to review repair and restoration progress. These included Raha Chowki Railway Point, Raha Chowki Road and embankment, Garmari Tinikhuti Point, and Chaparmukh Chokialgaon Road and embankment, an official press note added here.

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