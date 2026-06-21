Cleanliness drive ordered in all schools ahead of Japanese Prime Minister’s Assam visit

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Ahead of the proposed visit of the Prime Minister of Japan to Assam, the Inspector of Schools, Kamrup (Metro) District Circle, has directed all government and private schools under the district to undertake an extensive cleanliness, sanitation, and campus beautification drive. According to an official order, Inspector of Schools, Kamrup (Metro) District Circle, all Heads of Institutions have been instructed to ensure thorough cleaning of school campuses and surrounding areas. Schools have been asked to take immediate measures to maintain a clean, hygienic, attractive, and welcoming environment within their premises. The order further directs all schools to organize a special Cleanliness Drive on Sunday, involving teachers, staff members, students, and other stakeholders as deemed appropriate. The initiative aims to ensure that school campuses remain neat, sanitary, and aesthetically pleasing ahead of the high-profile visit. The Inspector of Schools has termed the matter as “Most Urgent” and instructed all institutions to ensure strict compliance without fail.

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