CM launches Orunodoi 3.0, DBT aid reaches over 37 lakh women across Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday launched the first instalment of Orunodoi 3.0 for the 2026-27 financial year, with more than 37 lakh women beneficiaries receiving monthly financial assistance through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The state-level programme was held at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati, while similar events took place simultaneously at over 3,500 locations across the state under gaon panchayats, urban local bodies, Village Council Development Committees (VCDCs), Village Development Committees (VDCs) and MACs.

As a special relief measure, the government also provided Rs 2,500 each to Orunodoi beneficiaries affected by floods in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat and Jorhat districts.

Addressing the gathering, Sarma said Orunodoi had become the Assam government’s flagship social welfare scheme, strengthening the financial security of women and promoting inclusive socio-economic development. He said monthly assistance under the scheme continued until April 2026 during the previous term of the government, but subsequent instalments were delayed as the state budget had not been passed following the formation of the new government. With the budget now approved, disbursement has resumed.

The Chief Minister said an Aadhaar-linked payment system had been introduced under Orunodoi 3.0 to ensure that assistance reached only genuine beneficiaries directly through Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. He added that beneficiaries whose accounts were not yet linked with Aadhaar might face a temporary delay in receiving the current instalment, but the process was being expedited.

Sarma also announced that an ‘Orunodoi Sarathi’ would be appointed in every Assembly constituency to assist beneficiaries with enrolment, payment-related issues and other scheme-related services.

He said the government was considering advance payment facilities that would enable beneficiaries to access bank loans against their Orunodoi benefits, expand the beneficiary base and enhance the existing monthly assistance of Rs 1,250.

Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, MLAs Diplu Ranjan Sarma, Pradyut Bordoloi and Vijay Kumar Gupta, Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania, senior government officials and beneficiaries attended the programme.

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