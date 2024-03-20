Coalition partners BJP, AGP, UPPL hold meeting in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The coalition partners forming the government in Assam, namely the BJP, AGP, and UPPL, organised a joint meeting in the AGP office in Ambari on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by the BJP and AGP spokespersons, while AGP General Secretary Manoj Saikia conducted the event.

The gathering discussed the responsibilities of the spokespersons of the parties and their preparations for the upcoming elections. They also called for creating a connection with the public and taking the benefits of the central and state government schemes to the masses. Mentioning that a common publicity-related meeting will be called soon, minister Atul Bora called on every member to work as a team and ensure the victory of all the alliance candidates.

