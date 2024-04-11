Congress alleges forcible closure of workers’ meeting in Fatasil Ambari, Guwahati

Guwahati: In a statement issued by the party, Gopal C. Sarma, chairman of the Guwahati Lok Sabha Election Campaigning Committee of Congress, alleged that an election officer forcefully prevented a workers’ meeting in Fatasil Ambari, but a similar event of the AGP was organised in the same venue.

Gopal C Sharma said, “Prabid Deka, Dy Chief Executive Officer presently working as Election Officer, forcefully prevented a workers’ meeting at Renessa Club premises, Fatasil Ambari, organised by Bandip Dutta of the Civic and Social Outreach Congress, on the pretext of the meeting being held in a religious place. Mention may be made that a workers’ meeting of Assam Gana Parishad was allowed to be held by the same officer at the same venue on April 8, 2024.”

He mentioned that when protested by the people gathered for the meeting, he threatened to take strict action against the organizers and video-recorded the protesters as evidence of disobedience.

