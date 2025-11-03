Congress backs ‘Miya’ forces, politicize Zubeen's death: State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Congress and its allies of providing support and encouragement to what it described as "Miya forces" - groups the BJP claims have long held an anti-Assam stance.

Addressing a press conference at the party's state headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, BJP spokespersons Brajen Mahanta and Pranjal Kalita alleged that the so-called Miya groups are once again gaining ground in the state with active backing from the opposition. The BJP leaders pointed to recent nighttime gatherings at Sonapur's Zubeen Khetra, reportedly attended by groups of Miya individuals arriving by bus from different districts.

The party attributed this alleged resurgence to provocative remarks made by Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi during a large Miya convention held at Jania in Barpeta district on October 30.

According to the BJP, Congress state president and MP Gaurav Gogoi, Axom Jatiya Parishad chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi, and Akhil Gogoi have been "openly encouraging divisive and anti-Assam activities." The party also cited a series of recent incidents - including Gaurav Gogoi's "violation of government SOPs" during his visit to Zubeen Khetra on October 24, "anti-Assam" remarks allegedly made by Karnataka Congress chief and minister Priyank Kharge, and the rendition of the Bangladesh national anthem at a Congress event in Sribhumi on October 28.

BJP leaders claimed that the silence of the Congress, the AJP, Raijor Dal, and left-wing opposition groups over these developments has emboldened "Miya elements" in Assam. They further alleged that Congress sympathizers linked to these groups have been infiltrating BJP meetings to create disturbances.

The BJP also accused the Congress of attempting to politicize the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, asserting that the opposition was trying to "exploit public emotions" for political gain. Despite Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma's assurance that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) would submit its report by December 17, the BJP alleged that Gaurav Gogoi continues to engage in "petty political theatrics."

The party statement highlighted the government's ongoing development and infrastructure initiatives, claiming that while the Chief Minister has been focused on strengthening Assam's socio-economic framework, the Congress has been resorting to "distraction tactics" by raising "irrelevant and sensational" issues to mislead the public.

Reiterating its support for eviction drives against illegal encroachments on public land, the BJP said the measures are widely backed by the people and intended to protect the interests of future generations. It accused the Congress of diverting attention from such people-centric initiatives by making "reckless and baseless" statements.

The statement also took a swipe at Gaurav Gogoi, saying he had even mispronounced the title of the Assamese film Roi Roi Binale as Roi Roi Binaloi. It described his comments on Zubeen Garg as "uninformed and absurd."

The BJP further defended the government's decision to conduct a second post-mortem of Zubeen Garg in Guwahati, saying the move was made out of respect for public sentiment and the wishes of the singer's family. Gogoi's criticism of the decision, the BJP said, was "unwarranted and in poor taste."

