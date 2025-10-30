Demow Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers pay tributes to cultural icon Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The Demow unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organized a demonstration football match at Kaliapani playground, Demow, and paid tribute to cultural icon Zubeen Garg on Wednesday. The programme started with the lighting of earthen lamps and incense sticks by BJP workers. After that, the workers of the Mahila Morcha sang the ‘Mayabini’ song. The demonstration football match was played between Rajmai and Gohainbari, and it was inaugurated by Shiba Bodra, Chairman of Assam Chah Nigam, Chandanjit Buragohain, General Secretary of BJP Sivasagar district, and Pallabita Baruah Gogoi, Chairperson of the Demow Municipal Board. After the match ended, Sushanta Borgohain, Demow MLA, planted a ‘Nahar’ sapling near the playground.

