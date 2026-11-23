STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guru Nanak Senior Secondary School in Guwahati celebrated the 557th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji with a three-day programme from November 22 to 24.

The celebrations began on November 22 with the commencement of the Akhand Path of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji at the gurdwara on the school premises.

A major highlight was a Nagar Kirtan taken out from the institution, passing through Dr B K Kakati Road, Ulubari, GS Road, Paltan Bazar, AK Azad Road and Arya Nagar before returning to the school. Around 600 students, 100 NCC cadets, 50 school band members and members of the Sikh community participated in the procession.

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