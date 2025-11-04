Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi challenges CM to make SIT report on ‘Pakistan links’ public

GUWAHATI: Congress MP and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi on Monday challenged Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to publicly release the findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing allegations of his alleged links with Pakistan.

Addressing the media, Gogoi said, “Let the Chief Minister make public the SIT investigation. If the allegations are indeed serious, I am right here in Assam. Prove them, and take action against me.”

Gogoi urged the Chief Minister to accept his challenge by soon making public all the so-called evidence meant to portray him as a “Pakistani agent.”

Gogoi reminded that although Sarma had promised to reveal details about his alleged Pakistan connections by September 10, he has failed to do so. “We are public representatives, not accused in a court. Allegations made against us must be made public before the people, not hidden behind legal threats. The Chief Minister should not suggest that we go to court,” he warned.

He further criticized the BJP government’s total failure in industrial development, saying that Assam’s tea industry has nearly collapsed over the past decade. “Tea growers are being forced to give up cultivation. Small tea growers are in distress due to the abysmally low prices of green leaves. With raw tea leaves fetching only Rs 9–10 per kg, the local farmers and labourers are suffering. The government has no policy for the tea industry, and it shows a dangerous apathy even towards the bamboo cultivation sector in Karbi Anglong,” Gogoi said, a press release stated.

