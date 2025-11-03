Wings Of Empowerment: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Transform Lives of 30,145 Women in Jamugurihat

Guwahati : A wave of joy and empowerment swept through Jamugurihat as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma graced a grand public meeting at the historic Baresahariya Bhaona field in Pokamura, marking a defining moment for women’s empowerment in Assam.
Under the Swanirbhar Nari (Entrepreneurship) Scheme, the Chief Minister distributed ₹10,000 cheques to 30,145 women of the Naduar Constituency, symbolising a new era of opportunity, dignity, and independence for women across the region.
The atmosphere brimmed with excitement as women from villages far and wide gathered to celebrate not just the financial aid, but the faith placed in their potential to lead and grow. The scheme aims to nurture small-scale enterprises, strengthen rural economies, and create pathways for women to become self-reliant contributors to Assam’s development.
Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma expressed confidence in the women of Assam, calling them the “true builders of the state’s future.” His words inspired hope, unity, and a collective sense of pride.
The event also saw the presence of several distinguished leaders, including Padma Hazarika, Pijush Hazarika, Ranjit Dutta, Pramod Barthakur, Ganesh Limbu, and Diganta Ghatowar.
The day will be remembered not just for the cheques distributed, but for the smiles it created a celebration of courage, dreams, and the unstoppable spirit of Assamese women shaping a stronger tomorrow