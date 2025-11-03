Wings Of Empowerment: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Transform Lives of 30,145 Women in Jamugurihat

Guwahati : A wave of joy and empowerment swept through Jamugurihat as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma graced a grand public meeting at the historic Baresahariya Bhaona field in Pokamura, marking a defining moment for women’s empowerment in Assam.

Under the Swanirbhar Nari (Entrepreneurship) Scheme, the Chief Minister distributed ₹10,000 cheques to 30,145 women of the Naduar Constituency, symbolising a new era of opportunity, dignity, and independence for women across the region.

The atmosphere brimmed with excitement as women from villages far and wide gathered to celebrate not just the financial aid, but the faith placed in their potential to lead and grow. The scheme aims to nurture small-scale enterprises, strengthen rural economies, and create pathways for women to become self-reliant contributors to Assam’s development.