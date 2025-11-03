Thousands of BJYM Activists Stage Massive Protest in Donkamukam Against Gaurav Gogoi

West Karbi Anglong: Thousands of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) activists staged a massive protest in Donkamukam on Sunday, November 3, against Congress leader and MP Gaurav Gogoi, accusing him of harbouring anti-tribal sentiments and obstructing the developmental progress of Karbi Anglong.

The demonstrators, carrying placards and chanting slogans such as “Gaurav Gogoi Go Back” and “Congress Down, Down,” condemned the Congress leader’s alleged attempts to create divisions within tribal communities. Some protestors went as far as calling Gogoi a “Pakistani agent,” claiming his statements and political approach have consistently undermined regional unity.

Speaking to the media, BJYM leaders alleged that Congress has repeatedly tried to sow discord among indigenous groups while neglecting tribal welfare and development. “Congress wants to create clash between our community people, but has always kept us backwards,” said one of the protesters.

The BJYM has demanded that Gaurav Gogoi apologise publicly for his alleged anti-tribal remarks and called on the Congress party to clarify its stand on tribal development in Assam.