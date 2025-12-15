Congress raising vote-theft allegation to mask its defeat: State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly criticized the recent remarks made by the Congress party against the BJP over alleged vote theft.

In a statement issued to the press, State BJP spokesperson Brojen Mahanta said that whenever the Congress senses defeat in an election, it habitually raises the issue of vote theft in an attempt to mislead the people of the country. He remarked that when the Congress emerges victorious in elections, it conveniently distances itself from such allegations.

As examples, he cited states such as Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, where no claims of vote theft were raised when the election results were declared. However, following consecutive defeats in Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, particularly after what he termed a decisive defeat in Bihar, the Congress has once again begun propagating the narrative of vote theft to create confusion among the people of India.

Mahanta further stated that under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress has suffered defeat in as many as 95 consecutive elections. Instead of undertaking an honest analysis of the reasons behind these defeats, he said the party continues to function like a coterie loyal to the Gandhi family-an approach that the people of India have long observed.

He added that whenever the Congress loses an election, it has become a routine practice for the Gandhi family to question and undermine democratic institutions. Tracing what he described as a historical pattern, Mahanta alleged that Jawaharlal Nehru became Prime Minister after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was sidelined through internal manipulation; that Indira Gandhi, after being unseated, imposed the Emergency and contested elections in defiance of the Allahabad High Court's verdict; and that Rajiv Gandhi, who was serving as a commercial pilot, was elevated to the post of Prime Minister upon landing from a flight, following his declaration as the Congress's prime ministerial candidate by the then President Giani Zail Singh, who, according to Mahanta, acted at the behest of the Gandhi family.

He concluded by stating that Rahul Gandhi, despite repeated attempts, has failed to achieve electoral success and, as a result, remains frustrated. It is this frustration, Mahanta asserted, that has led him to repeatedly raise allegations of vote theft.

