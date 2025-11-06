Guwahati: Congress pays tribute to Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his 14th death anniversary

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: On the occasion of the 14th death anniversary of the legendary singer, lyricist, and cultural icon Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) paid rich tributes through solemn programmes held at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati and at all district Congress offices across the state.

The tribute ceremony began with the lighting of lamps and floral offerings in the presence of senior party leaders and workers, who remembered Dr. Bhupen Hazarika as a towering figure in India’s cultural and literary landscape. During the event, discussions were held on why the new generation of Assam must learn about Hazarika’s songs, words, and films, and how he envisioned the growth of ethical politics through his artistic philosophy.

The programme was inaugurated by APCC general secretaries Bipul Gogoi, Pradyut Bhuyan, Udit Bhanu Das, and Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress president Mira Barthakur, who jointly lit the ceremonial lamp in memory of the cultural icon.

As part of the event, the Cultural Department of the APCC also felicitated several noted artistes of Guwahati, offering them floral tributes in honour of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. The proceedings were conducted by Bedabrata Bora, Chairman of the APCC Media and Communication Department.

In his address, APCC general secretary Bipul Gogoi spoke in depth about the simplicity and philosophy reflected in Hazarika’s life and songs, while Mira Barthakur highlighted his ideals of humanity and communal harmony in the context of present-day politics.

Several senior Congress leaders, including Guwahati City District Congress president Swapan Das and general secretary Rupak Das, along with representatives from various frontal organizations of the party, attended the programme.

Meanwhile, former APCC president Bhupen Bora, along with a group of party colleagues, paid tribute to the maestro by watching singer Zubeen Garg’s film “Roi Roi Binole.” In Lakhimpur, the Chairman of the APCC Campaign Department also led over 50 party members in a screening of the same film, paying homage to both Dr. Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg for their invaluable contributions to Assamese art and culture.

Also Read: Assam's Anthem: UNO Recognition Sought for 'Manuhe Manuhor Babe'