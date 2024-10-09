Conservation of wildlife through harmonious coexistence is crucial: Chandramohan Patowary

GUWAHATI: Addressing the 70th Wildlife Week state-level function held at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, Environment and Forest Minister Chandramohan Patowary said, “Conservation of wildlife through harmonious coexistence is crucial.”

He highlighted Assam’s rich biodiversity and the need to protect it for future generations. Patowary said, “The inspiring large-scale participation, especially from students, during the Wildlife Week from October 2-8, 2024, truly highlights our collective passion for nature. Delighted to award the talented students who excelled in various competitions!”

“We proudly felicitated our dedicated frontline workers and officials who have worked hard in safeguarding our precious wildlife. Their hard work and commitment are truly commendable,” Patowary said.

During the event, Patowary released two books and two documentaries on Assam’s diverse wildlife sanctuaries, which will serve as valuable resources for students and researchers alike.

“Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, our government remains steadfast in its commitment to preserving Assam’s rich biodiversity,” Patowary said, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam: Wildlife Week celebrated at Chaiduar College: A lively display of Camaraderie (sentinelassam.com)