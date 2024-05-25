Guwahati: Poor traffic management leads to congestion at Beltola Tiniali

Guwahati: The Beltola Tiniali is a very important junction in the city, connecting several important locations in Guwahati. However, the lack of proper traffic management at this junction often causes traffic congestion and pileups, especially on market days and office hours.

The Beltola Tiniali is actually a four-way junction, with the National Highway on one side and the Assam Secretariat on the other. It also connects the Bhetapara locality and the Jayanagar locality of the city, meaning that this junction has a good number of vehicles moving through it throughout the day.

But the lack of proper management of traffic at this point, as well as the usual lack of traffic police personnel, often leads to traffic congestion. On one hand, multiple options for the drivers to take turns often cause confusion without any traffic management, and on the other, the large number of hawkers, sellers, and e-rickshaws often constricts the road and reduces the area available for vehicles to take turns.

With the Beltola market on Thursdays and Sundays, the problems increase even further. The number of sellers on the road considerably reduces the area available for the vehicles to ply. Often, the wide road is reduced to less than one lane, making it difficult for even small vehicles and two-wheelers to move parallel. In such a condition, the local people and the people who use this junction on a regular basis have demanded action from the traffic department to take the necessary action and ensure the smooth movement of the vehicles. They have also raised the demand to limit the number of e-rickshaws and motorised rickshaws plying and stopping near this key junction, both from the Jayanagar side and the Bhetapara side.

