Consumers’ Body Opposes Power Tariff Hike, Demands Rollback of FPPPA Surcharge

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Electricity Consumers Association (AAECA) has strongly condemned the recent increase in electricity charges under the Fuel and Power Purchase Price Adjustment (FPPPA) mechanism, describing the move as unjustified, unreasonable, and anti-consumer.

In a statement, AAECA conveners Ajay Acharya and Hillol Bhattacharya said that electricity tariffs in Assam are already higher than those in many other states. They alleged that the decision to increase the FPPPA surcharge from 16 paise to 28 paise per unit would impose an additional financial burden on consumers at a time when people are already struggling with soaring prices of essential commodities.

The association stated that the tariff hike exposes the “anti-people character” of the newly elected government, arguing that ordinary citizens are facing severe economic hardship. It questioned the rationale behind imposing higher electricity charges on consumers while power utilities continue to earn revenues and receive government support.

The consumer body also pointed out that several states, including Delhi, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu, provide up to 200 units of electricity free of cost to consumers. It questioned why Assam, which the government claims is among the country’s five most developed states, is increasing electricity tariffs instead of providing relief to the public.

Demanding the immediate withdrawal of the FPPPA surcharge hike, the association urged the government to reconsider the decision. It also called upon consumers across the state to unite and launch a collective movement against what it termed an anti-public measure.

The AAECA warned that continued tariff increases would further strain household budgets and adversely affect the common people of Assam.

Also Read: Assam Electricity Regulator Keeps Power Tariff Unchanged for 2026-27