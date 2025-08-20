Cotton University Geography Dept Marks Foundation Day with Memorial Lecture

Guwahati: The Geography Department of Cotton University celebrated its foundation day on Tuesday with a lecture programme held in memory of its founder head, Prof TN Borkataky. The commemorative lecture was delivered by Prof. Ramkrishna Maiti of Vidyasagar University, who also serves as the President of the Indian Institute of Geomorphologists. He spoke on the theme “River Restoration: Geomorphic and Environmental Imperative.”

On the occasion, a book titled “Cotton Geography Department: Footprints of Wisdom” was released by the chief guest, Vice-Chancellor of Cotton University, Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka. The department also presented the Best Graduate and Best Postgraduate Awards to meritorious students.

The programme witnessed the participation of a large number of students, alumni, and faculty members from neighbouring educational institutions, said a press release.

